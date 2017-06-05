Premier Health, Anthem Sign Value-Based Care Agreement
Premier Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio have teamed up to offer value-based health care in the Miami Valley. Value-based health care, a fast-growing national model for care delivery and payment, centers the health care delivery system on primary care physician practices.
