Police Officers and suspect injured in Dayton
Police tell 2 NEWS officers were called the area on the report of a suicidal subject. When the officers arrived they attempted to take the unidentified man to the hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|smitti
|31,991
|Looking for dogmeat
|5 hr
|Whatnow
|3
|Trying to find this person
|Tue
|Tantor
|4
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Tantor
|4
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Darling girl
|68
|single or married ?
|Jun 5
|miss u at work
|1
|I hate gays
|Jun 4
|ubtoo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC