Pair of fatal motorcycle crashes reported in a span of less than 48 hours
As temperatures start to warm-up, highways will start to fill-up with more and more bikers so officials want to remind motorcyclists and drivers to be alert and vigilant next time you hit the road. Hot air, dry roads and loud engines are all signs that motorcycles are back for the season, sharing the road with drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|1 hr
|CallingBull
|70
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Tango
|20,932
|Do any of the Dayton strippers...
|Mon
|Tantor
|2
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Mon
|TimeToAct
|31,992
|single or married ?
|Jun 10
|miss u at work
|2
|Trying to find this person
|Jun 10
|Smokersstink
|6
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|Jun 8
|Big Cox
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC