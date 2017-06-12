On Suburban Drive, Donald Trump's controversies aren't hurting him: Ohio Matters
On a quiet, leafy street appropriately named Suburban Drive, the controversies surrounding President Donald Trump seem to be doing more to hurt Democrats' popularity than the president's. "I think they should let President Trump do his job - they're trying to sandbag him all the time," said Richard Rautio, a 72-year-old retired union auto worker and lifelong Democrat who voted for Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Soulmate
|72
|Former swimming pool at Old River NCR park (Jul '10)
|9 hr
|Bryan H
|8
|I hate gays
|13 hr
|Ligh loafers Harry
|4
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|14 hr
|john parise
|31,995
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|bill
|20,937
|single or married ?
|20 hr
|miss u at work
|3
|who and where is skunk
|Wed
|MarkHammond
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC