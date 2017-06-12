On Suburban Drive, Donald Trump's con...

On Suburban Drive, Donald Trump's controversies aren't hurting him: Ohio Matters

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

On a quiet, leafy street appropriately named Suburban Drive, the controversies surrounding President Donald Trump seem to be doing more to hurt Democrats' popularity than the president's. "I think they should let President Trump do his job - they're trying to sandbag him all the time," said Richard Rautio, a 72-year-old retired union auto worker and lifelong Democrat who voted for Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 4 hr Soulmate 72
Former swimming pool at Old River NCR park (Jul '10) 9 hr Bryan H 8
I hate gays 13 hr Ligh loafers Harry 4
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) 14 hr john parise 31,995
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr bill 20,937
single or married ? 20 hr miss u at work 3
who and where is skunk Wed MarkHammond 3
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,047 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC