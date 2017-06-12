Ohio man found guilty of murder in pastor brother's slaying
This Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, file photo, provided by the Montgomery County Jail shows Daniel Schooler in Dayton, Ohio. A jury found the 69-year-old Schooler guilty Wednesday, June 14, 2017, of felonious assault in the Feb. 28, 2016, shooting death of the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|single or married ?
|25 min
|miss u at work
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|16 hr
|TimeToAct
|31,994
|who and where is skunk
|Wed
|MarkHammond
|3
|J Witt Short Arms...
|Wed
|MarkHammond
|2
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Wed
|CallingBull
|71
|Do any of the Dayton strippers...
|Jun 12
|Tantor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC