Ohio county claims top spot in Americ...

Ohio county claims top spot in America's opioid death spiral

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

DAYTON, Ohio: Scott Weidle is struggling with the death of his son Daniel, who died from a heroin overdose 18 months ago, one day after Christmas. Weidle, a sand and gravel contractor in Montgomery County, Ohio, said he could never have imagined his son becoming a statistic in the United States' growing opioid crisis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate gays 7 hr Duhh 6
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Tue Rodeo 31,996
News Man who died after breaking out police car wind... (Jul '11) Tue willbeatyoazzinpe... 12
he is greg fugate,bates or billy woods around ?... Tue 4real 1
Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s... Tue Tantor 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Jun 19 Soulmate 76
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,000 • Total comments across all topics: 281,928,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC