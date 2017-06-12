OH: CommuterAds Adds New Metro Markets

The Central Ohio Transit Authority and Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority have come to an agreement on multi-year contracts with CommuterAds, a company that provides digital, audio and visual text-scroll advertising. The company said the COTA contract makes it a "clean sweep," signaling agreements with all five major Ohio transit cities, allowing advertisers to also reach Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton and Toledo transit riders.

