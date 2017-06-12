OH Chief Says High-Rises Pose Special...

OH Chief Says High-Rises Pose Special Challenges

June 15

The tower fire in London that killed at least 17 people has prompted discussion of training and tactics for high-rise incidents among fire chiefs and firefighters around the US. June 15--The fire that destroyed a London high-rise Wednesday is one of a firefighter's worst nightmares, Dayton Fire Chief Jeffery Payne said.

