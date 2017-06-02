News Briefs - " June 2, 2017

News Briefs - " June 2, 2017

Russia's envoy to NATO says Moscow is concerned by the alliance's military deployment in the Baltic States and Poland and will respond to the buildup. Ambassador Alexander Grushko said June 1 that "NATO is building a new military security situation that we cannot ignore, that we should address using our own military instruments."

