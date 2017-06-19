Military jet practicing for Ohio air ...

Military jet practicing for Ohio air show in accident

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

A military jet is attended to after flipping over at the Dayton International Airport on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. A military jet is attended to after flipping over at the Dayton International Airport on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 3 hr Darling girl 80
he is greg fugate,bates or billy woods around ?... Thu 4real 2
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Thu Prince 31,998
I hate gays Jun 21 Duhh 6
Does anyone know Donna Yates? (Jun '13) Jun 20 Whatnow 5
News Man who died after breaking out police car wind... (Jul '11) Jun 20 willbeatyoazzinpe... 12
Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s... Jun 20 Tantor 2
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,890 • Total comments across all topics: 281,987,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC