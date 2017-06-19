Military jet practicing for Ohio air show in accident
A military jet is attended to after flipping over at the Dayton International Airport on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. A military jet is attended to after flipping over at the Dayton International Airport on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Darling girl
|80
|he is greg fugate,bates or billy woods around ?...
|Thu
|4real
|2
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Thu
|Prince
|31,998
|I hate gays
|Jun 21
|Duhh
|6
|Does anyone know Donna Yates? (Jun '13)
|Jun 20
|Whatnow
|5
|Man who died after breaking out police car wind... (Jul '11)
|Jun 20
|willbeatyoazzinpe...
|12
|Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s...
|Jun 20
|Tantor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC