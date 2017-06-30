Man gets up to life for killing pasto...

Man gets up to life for killing pastor brother at church

This Feb. 28, 2016, file photo, provided by the Montgomery County Jail shows Daniel Schooler in Dayton, Ohio. Schooler, who killed his pastor brother in a church office as Sunday services were ending last year, has been sentenced to 31 years to life in prison.

