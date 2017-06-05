London attack: Every mayor in America thanks Sadiq Khan for his...
While Donald Trump relaunched his attack on Sadiq Khan, every mayor in America sent a message of support and solidarity. Mr Khan has frequently been a foil for criticism from the US President, and Mr Trump began tweeting about him just hours after the attack in London that left seven dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trying to find this person
|3 hr
|Tantor
|4
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|6 hr
|Tantor
|4
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|12 hr
|Darling girl
|68
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|19 hr
|Levy Hater
|31,990
|single or married ?
|Mon
|miss u at work
|1
|I hate gays
|Sun
|ubtoo
|3
|Looking for jerrod lee shelton
|Sun
|JamesConway
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC