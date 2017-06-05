Lion Products Certified by the Department of Homeland Security
LION, a manufacturer of CBRN Personal Protective Equipment suits, has achieved "Certified Status" by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Safety Act as of March, 2017. LION CBRN PPE, is the only manufacturer to achieve this recognition by the DHS Safety Act.
