Keeping kids safe during summer camps

The Great Lakes Loons scored four runs in the top of the first inning and held on to defeat the Dayton Dragons 8-3 on Thursday night. The U.S. Golf Association said in a statement that the advertising blimp crashed in an open field about half a mile from the Erin Hills golf DAYTON, Ohio - With summer camps and training programs in full swing, many kids and teens are spending more time outside in the heat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.