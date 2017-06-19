Jim Renacci staffs his 2018 gubernato...

Jim Renacci staffs his 2018 gubernatorial team with Ohio Trump campaign veterans

U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, who has worked to position himself as the most Trump-esque of the 2018 slate of GOP candidates for governor, is following in the president's footsteps when it comes to staffing his campaign, too. Renacci's campaign team has hired a slew of operatives who worked last year on Donald Trump's coordinated campaign.

