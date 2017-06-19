Jim Renacci staffs his 2018 gubernatorial team with Ohio Trump campaign veterans
U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, who has worked to position himself as the most Trump-esque of the 2018 slate of GOP candidates for governor, is following in the president's footsteps when it comes to staffing his campaign, too. Renacci's campaign team has hired a slew of operatives who worked last year on Donald Trump's coordinated campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|15 hr
|Rodeo
|31,996
|Man who died after breaking out police car wind... (Jul '11)
|22 hr
|willbeatyoazzinpe...
|12
|he is greg fugate,bates or billy woods around ?...
|Tue
|4real
|1
|Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s...
|Tue
|Tantor
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Mon
|Soulmate
|76
|I hate gays
|Sun
|Bisexual Bitch
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC