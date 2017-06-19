Instant Tax Service Franchisor Convic...

Instant Tax Service Franchisor Convicted of Conspiracy, Fraud, Other Related Crimes

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Blue Maumau

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Department of Justice Tax Division announced June 5, 2017 that a federal jury convicted the owner of Instant Tax Service franchise in Dayton, Ohio of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud, evasion of employment taxes and failure to pay employment taxes. Evidence presented at trial showed Fesum Ogbazion, 44, owner and CEO of ITS Financial LLC, founded the national tax preparation chain in 2004, which at one time operated more than 1,100 franchise locations throughout the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Maumau.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 37 min Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 43 min Soulmate 76
I hate gays 19 hr Bisexual Bitch 5
Do any of the Dayton strippers... 21 hr Dig Bick 3
Former swimming pool at Old River NCR park (Jul '10) Jun 16 Bryan H 8
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Jun 16 john parise 31,995
single or married ? Jun 16 miss u at work 3
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,039 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC