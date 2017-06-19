Instant Tax Service Franchisor Convicted of Conspiracy, Fraud, Other Related Crimes
Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Department of Justice Tax Division announced June 5, 2017 that a federal jury convicted the owner of Instant Tax Service franchise in Dayton, Ohio of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud, evasion of employment taxes and failure to pay employment taxes. Evidence presented at trial showed Fesum Ogbazion, 44, owner and CEO of ITS Financial LLC, founded the national tax preparation chain in 2004, which at one time operated more than 1,100 franchise locations throughout the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Maumau.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|37 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|43 min
|Soulmate
|76
|I hate gays
|19 hr
|Bisexual Bitch
|5
|Do any of the Dayton strippers...
|21 hr
|Dig Bick
|3
|Former swimming pool at Old River NCR park (Jul '10)
|Jun 16
|Bryan H
|8
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Jun 16
|john parise
|31,995
|single or married ?
|Jun 16
|miss u at work
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC