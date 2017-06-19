Instant Tax Service Franchisor Convicted of Conspiracy, Fraud, Other Related Crimes

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Department of Justice Tax Division announced June 5, 2017 that a federal jury convicted the owner of Instant Tax Service franchise in Dayton, Ohio of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud, evasion of employment taxes and failure to pay employment taxes. Evidence presented at trial showed Fesum Ogbazion, 44, owner and CEO of ITS Financial LLC, founded the national tax preparation chain in 2004, which at one time operated more than 1,100 franchise locations throughout the United States.

