I lost my son to heroin. How many more will we lose before Trump cares?
We know numbers can be numbing. Take the number 4,000 . That is roughly how many are estimated to have died last year from drug overdoses in my home state of Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adult movie theaters (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|Tantor
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|True That
|20,946
|God Loves You
|17 hr
|God owes me money
|3
|who and where is skunk
|17 hr
|Smoke Em Up
|4
|I hate gays
|17 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|7
|Any tea baggers that weigh below 200 lbs? (Sep '10)
|18 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|24
|Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s...
|18 hr
|One Womyn Riot
|3
