I lost my son to heroin. How many mor...

I lost my son to heroin. How many more will we lose before Trump cares?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Washington Post

We know numbers can be numbing. Take the number 4,000 . That is roughly how many are estimated to have died last year from drug overdoses in my home state of Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adult movie theaters (Sep '12) 3 hr Tantor 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr True That 20,946
God Loves You 17 hr God owes me money 3
who and where is skunk 17 hr Smoke Em Up 4
I hate gays 17 hr One Womyn Riot 7
Any tea baggers that weigh below 200 lbs? (Sep '10) 18 hr One Womyn Riot 24
Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s... 18 hr One Womyn Riot 3
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,782 • Total comments across all topics: 282,042,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC