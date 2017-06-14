Heavy rain from thunderstorms this afternoon
DAYTON, Ohio - A Flood Advisory is in effect for parts of the Miami Valley this afternoon due to heavy rainfall. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning have already produced 1-2 inches of rainfall around the area and now more thunderstorms are bringing more rain.
