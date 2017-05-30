Fundraiser brings family closer to ob...

Fundraiser brings family closer to obtaining a service dog

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Weyburn Review

By Greg Nikkel A sold-out supper fundraiser held by the Roemer family on Friday evening helped bring them closer to their goal of raising $30,000 towards the cost of training a specialized service dog for son and brother Nathan. The lasagna supper was donated by Prairie Sky Co-op and was served by volunteers from the Legion Hall, which hosted the event, with about 170 people in attendance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weyburn Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 4 hr Soulmate 63
God Loves You 10 hr sister act 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr davey mushly mom 20,924
Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16) Thu Smokersstink 3
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Thu NMT 31,987
Perry should be fired May 31 nervecenter 6 1
Adult movie theaters (Sep '12) May 31 Hdhd 12
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,899 • Total comments across all topics: 281,476,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC