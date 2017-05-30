Fundraiser brings family closer to obtaining a service dog

By Greg Nikkel A sold-out supper fundraiser held by the Roemer family on Friday evening helped bring them closer to their goal of raising $30,000 towards the cost of training a specialized service dog for son and brother Nathan. The lasagna supper was donated by Prairie Sky Co-op and was served by volunteers from the Legion Hall, which hosted the event, with about 170 people in attendance.

