Fundraiser brings family closer to obtaining a service dog
By Greg Nikkel A sold-out supper fundraiser held by the Roemer family on Friday evening helped bring them closer to their goal of raising $30,000 towards the cost of training a specialized service dog for son and brother Nathan. The lasagna supper was donated by Prairie Sky Co-op and was served by volunteers from the Legion Hall, which hosted the event, with about 170 people in attendance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weyburn Review.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Soulmate
|63
|God Loves You
|10 hr
|sister act
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|davey mushly mom
|20,924
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|Thu
|Smokersstink
|3
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Thu
|NMT
|31,987
|Perry should be fired
|May 31
|nervecenter 6
|1
|Adult movie theaters (Sep '12)
|May 31
|Hdhd
|12
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC