Firestone grads earn perfect grades
Firestone Community Learning Center's Class of 2017 was led by a group of 23 valedictorians, all of whom earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher, according to school officials. A ceremony honoring all 246 graduates was held June 6 at E.J. Thomas Hall.
