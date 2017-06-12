Firestone grads earn perfect grades

Firestone grads earn perfect grades

Firestone Community Learning Center's Class of 2017 was led by a group of 23 valedictorians, all of whom earned GPAs of 4.0 or higher, according to school officials. A ceremony honoring all 246 graduates was held June 6 at E.J. Thomas Hall.

