Fire departments taking to the skies to save lives
What you may not know is there's a way you A hexacopter drone is flown during a drone demonstration at a farm and winery on potential use for board members of the National Corn Growers, Thursday, June 11, 2015 in Cordova, Md. Routine commercial use of small drones got a green light from the Obama administration June 21, 2016, after years of struggling to write regulations that would both protect public safety and unleash the economic potential and societal benefits of the new technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|8 hr
|Big Cox
|5
|Do any of the Dayton strippers...
|8 hr
|Big Cox
|1
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Wed
|smitti
|31,991
|Looking for dogmeat
|Wed
|Whatnow
|3
|Trying to find this person
|Jun 6
|Tantor
|4
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Jun 6
|Darling girl
|68
|single or married ?
|Jun 5
|miss u at work
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC