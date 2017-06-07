Fire departments taking to the skies ...

Fire departments taking to the skies to save lives

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

What you may not know is there's a way you A hexacopter drone is flown during a drone demonstration at a farm and winery on potential use for board members of the National Corn Growers, Thursday, June 11, 2015 in Cordova, Md. Routine commercial use of small drones got a green light from the Obama administration June 21, 2016, after years of struggling to write regulations that would both protect public safety and unleash the economic potential and societal benefits of the new technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16) 8 hr Big Cox 5
Do any of the Dayton strippers... 8 hr Big Cox 1
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Wed smitti 31,991
Looking for dogmeat Wed Whatnow 3
Trying to find this person Jun 6 Tantor 4
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Jun 6 Darling girl 68
single or married ? Jun 5 miss u at work 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,416 • Total comments across all topics: 281,620,799

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC