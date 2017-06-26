FedEx to Open Distribution Center in Ohio
FedEx Corp. will open a distribution center outside South Dayton, Ohio, "in a couple weeks," a company spokesman confirmed with Transport Topics on June 23. FedEx Ground is scheduled to begin operations July 14 at the 240,000-square-foot distribution center in Miami Township, the spokesman said. The facility will join an existing station on Deer Run Road in Vandalia, "enabling us to continue to meet and exceed customer demands in the Dayton area," he said.
