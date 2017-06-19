Dungarvin Ohio, LLC Acquires Embracing Autism
Embracing Autism is a highly reputable Ohio provider founded in 2011 helping families support children and adults diagnosed with autism and other disabilities. In November 2015, Dungarvin acquired a portion of Embracing Autism's services when the tuck-in acquisition of Transitions, an adult day program serving approximately 15 individuals with autism, occurred.
