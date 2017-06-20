Dayton picks developer for shuttered downtown tower
City of Dayton has picked its preferred developer for a years-vacant tower. The city has selected Coon Restoration of Louisville, Ohio, as its development partner to revive the now empty 14-story, 245,000-square-foot building in the heart of downtown Dayton once known as Paru Tower.
