Dayton, Ohio survived crack, now it's fighting to survive heroin: Phillip Morris

In 1987, the crack cocaine epidemic had a deadly chokehold on the southwest Ohio city of Dayton. As a young police reporter for the Dayton Daily News, I watched closely as the legendary Ohio Rep. C.J. McLin, who owned a west side funeral home, and his daughter Rhine, who later become Dayton's mayor, buried an endless succession of black bodies that had fallen victim to crack-related gun violence or sudden respiratory failure.

