Dayton company named to $40M military...

Dayton company named to $40M military contract

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Woolpert Inc. has been named to a $40 million contract with the Air Force Special Operations Command.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
single or married ? Sat miss u at work 2
Trying to find this person Sat Smokersstink 6
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Sat ThomasA 20,926
Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16) Jun 8 Big Cox 5
Do any of the Dayton strippers... Jun 8 Big Cox 1
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Jun 7 smitti 31,991
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Jun 6 Darling girl 68
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,758 • Total comments across all topics: 281,696,549

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC