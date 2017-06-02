Dayton-area firm defense contract lim...

Dayton-area firm defense contract limit expands to $25M

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Business Journal

A Washington Township firm previously awarded up to $4.9 million in defense contracts was approved by the U.S. Department of Defense to go after $20 million in additional work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
God Loves You 20 hr smile 1
Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16) Thu Smokersstink 3
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Thu NMT 31,987
Perry should be fired Wed nervecenter 6 1
Adult movie theaters (Sep '12) Wed Hdhd 12
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) May 30 Darling girl 62
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,831 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC