Cricketbows to Release New 'Communion...

Cricketbows to Release New 'Communion' EP This September

Dayton, Ohio's Cricketbows are set to release an inspired EP of new material this fall. Produced by Buffalo Killers' Zachary Gabbard, this six-track effort, entitled Communion, is the band's first release since their 2015 debut album, Diamonds .

