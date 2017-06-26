Correction: MacB CEO Delivers Networking and Leadership Presentation to HHS Employees
Dayton, Ohio , June 26, 2017 -- MacAulay-Brown, Inc. , a leading National Security company delivering advanced engineering services, cybersecurity and product solutions, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Sid Fuchs recently delivered a Leadership and Networking presentation to judges, attorneys and employees working for the Departmental Appeals Board , a subdivision of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services . Mr. Fuchs was invited to speak to more than 90 agency employees on Wednesday, June 7 as part of DAB's newly-developed leadership speaker series.
