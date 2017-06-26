Correction: MacB CEO Delivers Network...

Correction: MacB CEO Delivers Networking and Leadership Presentation to HHS Employees

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Dayton, Ohio , June 26, 2017 -- MacAulay-Brown, Inc. , a leading National Security company delivering advanced engineering services, cybersecurity and product solutions, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Sid Fuchs recently delivered a Leadership and Networking presentation to judges, attorneys and employees working for the Departmental Appeals Board , a subdivision of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services . Mr. Fuchs was invited to speak to more than 90 agency employees on Wednesday, June 7 as part of DAB's newly-developed leadership speaker series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 8 min Bull 83
Adult movie theaters (Sep '12) 12 hr Tantor 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr True That 20,946
God Loves You Sun God owes me money 3
who and where is skunk Sun Smoke Em Up 4
I hate gays Sun One Womyn Riot 7
Any tea baggers that weigh below 200 lbs? (Sep '10) Sun One Womyn Riot 24
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,989 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC