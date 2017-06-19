Cocaine bust and suspects arrested by Miami Valley Task Force
Two Texas men were arrested and three kilos of cocaine were seized Friday in an investigation of drug smuggling across several states. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer, and members of the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force made the announcement Friday afternoon in Dayton.
