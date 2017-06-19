Cocaine bust and suspects arrested by...

Cocaine bust and suspects arrested by Miami Valley Task Force

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: The Madison Press

Two Texas men were arrested and three kilos of cocaine were seized Friday in an investigation of drug smuggling across several states. Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, Montgomery County Sheriff Phil Plummer, and members of the Miami Valley Bulk Smuggling Task Force made the announcement Friday afternoon in Dayton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) 6 hr bull 79
he is greg fugate,bates or billy woods around ?... Thu 4real 2
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Thu Prince 31,998
I hate gays Jun 21 Duhh 6
Does anyone know Donna Yates? (Jun '13) Jun 20 Whatnow 5
News Man who died after breaking out police car wind... (Jul '11) Jun 20 willbeatyoazzinpe... 12
Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s... Jun 20 Tantor 2
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC