Cincinnati Bearcats Football Recruiti...

Cincinnati Bearcats Football Recruiting: 2018 Wide Receiver Targets Part Two

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Down The Drive

We are still waiting to see what the offense will look like in a Luke Fickell program, but we certainly know that there will need to be players to catch the ball. Yesterday we started taking a look at targets at wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bearcats ' 2018 recruiting class, and there's a lot of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Down The Drive.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate gays 1 hr Duhh 6
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) 20 hr Rodeo 31,996
News Man who died after breaking out police car wind... (Jul '11) Tue willbeatyoazzinpe... 12
he is greg fugate,bates or billy woods around ?... Tue 4real 1
Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s... Tue Tantor 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Mon Soulmate 76
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,241 • Total comments across all topics: 281,922,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC