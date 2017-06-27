Campus groundbreakings

Campus groundbreakings

A nearly 50-year-old basketball arena is undergoing $72 million in renovations. When completed in fall 2019, the state-of-the-art venue will seat 13,450 and feature geothermal mechanical systems, club and terrace seating, upgraded concession stands, an upper-level concourse, and improved exterior lighting and landscaping.

