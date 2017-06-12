Bob Layton editorial: A new angle on ...

Bob Layton editorial: A new angle on photo radar

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobalNews

As we wait for Transportation Minister Brian Mason to decide what to do about photo radar, there have been similar discussions taking place all across the province. Drayton Valley got rid of photo radar, as per the people's demand, but now finds itself short of money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,928
Do any of the Dayton strippers... 21 hr Tantor 2
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Mon TimeToAct 31,992
single or married ? Sat miss u at work 2
Trying to find this person Jun 10 Smokersstink 6
Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16) Jun 8 Big Cox 5
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Jun 6 Darling girl 68
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,527 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC