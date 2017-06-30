Backlash after councilman asks city to ignore drug overdose calls
DAYTON, Ohio An Ohio police officer says one man has been revived with the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone 20 times by police, but he still disagrees with a city councilman who asked if it's possible for emergency crews to stop responding to drug overdose calls. Dayton Police Major Brian Johns tells the Dayton Daily News law enforcement took an oath to protect life, comparing the situation to a first responder not doing CPR on an obese person because they have poor dietary habits.
