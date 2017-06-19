AIMS Metrology Achieves Accreditation...

AIMS Metrology Achieves Accreditation for Calibration

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: F&M Magazine

Their ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation from the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board covers testing and calibration performed using standard, non-standard and laboratory-developed methods. AIMS Metrology , an OEM for coordinate measuring machines, has achieved ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation for calibration from the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board that covers testing and calibration performed using standard, non-standard and laboratory-developed methods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I hate gays 15 hr Duhh 6
News Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08) Tue Rodeo 31,996
News Man who died after breaking out police car wind... (Jul '11) Tue willbeatyoazzinpe... 12
he is greg fugate,bates or billy woods around ?... Tue 4real 1
Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s... Tue Tantor 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15) Jun 19 Soulmate 76
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,474 • Total comments across all topics: 281,936,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC