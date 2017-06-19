AIMS Metrology Achieves Accreditation for Calibration
Their ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation from the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board covers testing and calibration performed using standard, non-standard and laboratory-developed methods. AIMS Metrology , an OEM for coordinate measuring machines, has achieved ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation for calibration from the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board that covers testing and calibration performed using standard, non-standard and laboratory-developed methods.
