AIMS Metrology Achieves Accreditation for Calibration

Their ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation from the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board covers testing and calibration performed using standard, non-standard and laboratory-developed methods. AIMS Metrology , an OEM for coordinate measuring machines, has achieved ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accreditation for calibration from the ANSI-ASQ National Accreditation Board that covers testing and calibration performed using standard, non-standard and laboratory-developed methods.

