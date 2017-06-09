After rebrand, Dayton-area restaurant calling it quits
Bar Dumaine will close permanently after its owner and operator Chef Anne Kearney said the restaurant has been unable to make the rebrand and new menu work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 min
|Always wondering
|20,924
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|16 hr
|Big Cox
|5
|Do any of the Dayton strippers...
|16 hr
|Big Cox
|1
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Wed
|smitti
|31,991
|Looking for dogmeat
|Wed
|Whatnow
|3
|Trying to find this person
|Jun 6
|Tantor
|4
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Jun 6
|Darling girl
|68
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC