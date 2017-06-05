AED stations to be added to Ohio community parks
DAYTON, Ohio - The Centerville-Washington Park District is teaming up with several local youth athletic organizations to provide automated external defibrillators, or AED stations, for public use in eight community parks. This week is National CPR and AED Awareness week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EMS1.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trying to find this person
|19 hr
|Tantor
|4
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|23 hr
|Tantor
|4
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Darling girl
|68
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Levy Hater
|31,990
|single or married ?
|Mon
|miss u at work
|1
|I hate gays
|Sun
|ubtoo
|3
|Looking for jerrod lee shelton
|Jun 4
|JamesConway
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC