AED stations to be added to Ohio community parks

DAYTON, Ohio - The Centerville-Washington Park District is teaming up with several local youth athletic organizations to provide automated external defibrillators, or AED stations, for public use in eight community parks. This week is National CPR and AED Awareness week.

