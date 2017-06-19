A most taxing phone conversation
" Dear Heloise: I recently moved into my first apartment and was shocked to discover that my phone bill, which includes a landline, my computer and cellphone, was about 25 percent to 30 percent taxes! I called the phone company and asked for an explanation of my bill, because there were things on there that I'd never heard of. The woman I spoke with didn't seem to know what half of the charges were for, either.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|he is greg fugate,bates or billy woods around ?...
|1 hr
|4real
|1
|Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s...
|2 hr
|Tantor
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|15 hr
|Soulmate
|76
|I hate gays
|Sun
|Bisexual Bitch
|5
|Do any of the Dayton strippers...
|Sun
|Dig Bick
|3
|Former swimming pool at Old River NCR park (Jul '10)
|Jun 16
|Bryan H
|8
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC