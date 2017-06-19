2 in Thunderbirds jet accident in Ohio in good condition
A military jet is attended to after flipping over at the Dayton International Airport on Friday, June 23, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. CINCINNATI - A Thunderbirds Air Force jet went off a runway and overturned Friday during preparations for an Ohio air show, injuring the pilot and causing a performance to be canceled.
