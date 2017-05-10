Your Weekend To Do List
See the world through the compound eyes of insects and arachnids in Cirque du Soleil's OVO . Watch as red ants juggle their food and each other, fleas create acrobatic art, crickets reach impressive heights and spiders balance gracefully on their webs.
Read more at Cincinnati CityBeat.
