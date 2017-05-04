Wilkerson, Veras, Gomez continue professional careersFormer...

Wilkerson, Veras, Gomez continue prof...

Wilkerson, Veras, Gomez continue professional careers

Former Cumberland baseball players Aaron Wilkerson, Josciel Veras and Anthony Gomez are continuing their professional careers, including Wilkerson and Veras with Major League-affiliated clubs and Gomez in the Mexican League. Wilkerson was assigned to the Biloxi [Miss.] Shuckers, the Double-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers.

