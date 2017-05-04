When Sex Is a Foreign Language
Much of what Stephen Shore knows about romance he learned in the self-help aisle of a bookstore near the Amherst campus of the University of Massachusetts. In college, Shore, who has autism, began to wonder if women spoke a language he didn't understand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14)
|5 hr
|Waynedale Sucks
|21
|don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15)
|Thu
|Jobseeker
|104
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|I'm not fussin' or a cussin'...... (Oct '14)
|May 3
|Informant
|5
|Dear Ron,...
|May 3
|Ron Rollins
|3
|Leon harrison has been banned from fb
|May 2
|Smokersstink
|2
|Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s...
|May 2
|Tantor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC