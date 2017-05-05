VTA's Mid-Day Arts Cafe to Feature DP...

VTA's Mid-Day Arts Cafe to Feature DPAA's CARMEN

Victoria Theatre Association presents the popular lunchtime arts preview series, Mid-Day Arts Caf, on Tuesday, May 16th in the Wintergarden, located inside the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. May features Dayton Opera & Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra , under the artistic direction of Tom Bankston and Neal Gittleman, and showcases selections Dayton Opera's production of Bizet's CARMEN, which will be performed May 19th and 21st at the Schuster Center.

