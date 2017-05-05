VTA's Mid-Day Arts Cafe to Feature DPAA's CARMEN
Victoria Theatre Association presents the popular lunchtime arts preview series, Mid-Day Arts Caf, on Tuesday, May 16th in the Wintergarden, located inside the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. May features Dayton Opera & Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra , under the artistic direction of Tom Bankston and Neal Gittleman, and showcases selections Dayton Opera's production of Bizet's CARMEN, which will be performed May 19th and 21st at the Schuster Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who and where is skunk
|2 hr
|Informant
|2
|Still no appeal to Leon Harrison's Facebook ban? (Sep '16)
|3 hr
|Informant
|2
|Dear Ron,...
|3 hr
|Informant
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|FlyOnTheWall
|21,004
|Guess the law finally snatched up Leon's computer?
|Fri
|Waynedale Sucks
|1
|Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Waynedale Sucks
|21
|don't waste your time or gas applying at Fuyao. (Jan '15)
|May 4
|Jobseeker
|104
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC