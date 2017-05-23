VTA Announces Summer Cool Films Series

Victoria Theatre Association's announces the 2017 Summer Cool Films Series line-up running July 8-August 28, plus titles for Reel Late at the Vic late night movies and daytime Family Films! Passbooks for the series are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage. Call 228-3630 , toll free 228-3630 or purchase online at www.ticketcenterstage.com .

