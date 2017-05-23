VTA Announces Summer Cool Films Series
Victoria Theatre Association's announces the 2017 Summer Cool Films Series line-up running July 8-August 28, plus titles for Reel Late at the Vic late night movies and daytime Family Films! Passbooks for the series are on sale now at Ticket Center Stage. Call 228-3630 , toll free 228-3630 or purchase online at www.ticketcenterstage.com .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leon harrison has been banned from fb
|1 hr
|Smokersstink
|7
|Former swimming pool at Old River NCR park (Jul '10)
|12 hr
|Gary Gueltig
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Truth to Power
|31,985
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|May 20
|Soulmate
|58
|howdy
|May 17
|Smokersstink
|7
|GRAB YOUR WALLET NEW Info
|May 13
|One Womyn Riot
|9
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC