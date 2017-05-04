University of Dayton's fixed price tuition plan leads to less debt, higher graduation rate

The University of Dayton class of 2017 -- the first to enroll under the university's innovative fixed net-price tuition plan -- graduated at a higher rate and with less debt compared to the previous year, the college reported. The record four-year graduation rate of 67 percent is about 8 percent higher than the class of 2016 and well above the university's previous high of 62 percent, set in 2013, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.