University of Dayton's fixed price tuition plan leads to less debt, higher graduation rate

The University of Dayton class of 2017 -- the first to enroll under the university's innovative fixed net-price tuition plan -- graduated at a higher rate and with less debt compared to the previous year, the college reported. The record four-year graduation rate of 67 percent is about 8 percent higher than the class of 2016 and well above the university's previous high of 62 percent, set in 2013, officials said.

