The Knox Choir, youths from Dayton, Ohio, will perform free concert in Batavia June 7
The Knox Choir , a youth choir from Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dayton, Ohio, is coming to Batavia on Wednesday, June 7 , to perform a free concert. Batavia will be this tour's debut performance.
