SUNY appoints Ty Stone as new JCC pre...

SUNY appoints Ty Stone as new JCC president

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The State University of New York Board of Trustees has appointed Ty A. Stone as the sixth president of Jefferson Community College. Ms. Stone will succeed JCC's current president, Carole A. McCoy, who was named to the college's top position in February 2007.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dayton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,997
I'm not fussin' or a cussin'...... (Oct '14) 14 hr Informant 5
Dear Ron,... 14 hr Ron Rollins 3
Leon harrison has been banned from fb Tue Smokersstink 2
Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s... Tue Tantor 1
Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14) Tue Tantor 20
dennis schroll Tue retired worker 1
See all Dayton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dayton Forum Now

Dayton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dayton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Dayton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,650 • Total comments across all topics: 280,755,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC