SUNY appoints Ty Stone as new JCC president
The State University of New York Board of Trustees has appointed Ty A. Stone as the sixth president of Jefferson Community College. Ms. Stone will succeed JCC's current president, Carole A. McCoy, who was named to the college's top position in February 2007.
