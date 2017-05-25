Storm cell that passed through Warren County produced tornado near Dayton
A storm cell that passed through Warren County Wednesday night produced at least one tornado near Dayton, according to the National Weather Service. [9:23 PM] NEW CIRCULATION WITH RADAR CONFIRMED TORNADO BETWEEN PHONETON AND NEW CARLISLE.
