Springfield financial firm posts loss in first rollout months
Filings released this past week show a new startup in Springfield posted just $90,000 in revenue last year amid a nearly $1.1 million net loss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|18 hr
|Truth to Power
|31,987
|Leon harrison has been banned from fb
|20 hr
|Smokersstink
|5
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Soulmate
|58
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Ebby Steppach
|21,035
|howdy
|May 17
|Smokersstink
|7
|Does anyone know Donna Yates? (Jun '13)
|May 15
|Whatnow
|4
|Stop watching 7 news
|May 14
|Big B
|7
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC