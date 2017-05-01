SPIED: WRONG Way Crash With Tanker Causes MASSIVE Explosion Caught On Camera
A driver was killed instantly when the truck he was driving crashed into an oil tanker while heading the wrong way down the interstate. The 30-year-old victim was engulfed in a fireball after the collision on the I-75 outside Dayton, Ohio which forced the closure of the north and southbound carriageways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Add your comments below
Dayton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 min
|Mexico
|20,994
|Leon harrison has been banned from fb
|6 hr
|Smokersstink
|2
|Sheriff’s captain not indicted in jail pepper-s...
|7 hr
|Tantor
|1
|Dayton's Best Pizza? Really!? (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|Tantor
|20
|dennis schroll
|11 hr
|retired worker
|1
|Our recommendation: Springboro voters should sa... (Feb '08)
|Apr 30
|citizen
|31,985
|Anyone know Matt Morrow? (Oct '15)
|Apr 29
|Darling girl
|47
Find what you want!
Search Dayton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC