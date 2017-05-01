SPIED: WRONG Way Crash With Tanker Ca...

SPIED: WRONG Way Crash With Tanker Causes MASSIVE Explosion Caught On Camera

16 hrs ago Read more: AutoSpies

A driver was killed instantly when the truck he was driving crashed into an oil tanker while heading the wrong way down the interstate. The 30-year-old victim was engulfed in a fireball after the collision on the I-75 outside Dayton, Ohio which forced the closure of the north and southbound carriageways.

